Baseball

SBCC Pulls Out 10-8 Win at Hancock in 10 Innings

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 2, 2019 | 8:15 p.m.

Boston Hubbard delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single in the top of the 10th on Tuesday to lift SBCC past Hancock 10-8 in a wild WSC North baseball game in Santa Maria.

Patrick Caulfield had a monster game for the Vaqueros (13-11, 6-7), going 4-5 with two doubles, two RBI, three runs and two stolen bases. Hubbard was 3-4 with two RBIs and Alonzo Rubalcaba went 3-6 with a pair of runs batted in.

Jake Shusterich went 2-5 for the Bulldogs (14-15, 6-7) and his 3-run homer in the bottom of the ninth tied the game at 8-8.

Tristan Perrin started for the Vaqueros but only lasted 1.1 innings, giving up three runs on two hits. Conner Roberts replaced him and went 6.2 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks.

There were 31 strikeouts in the 4-hour game – 18 by five SBCC pitchers and 13 by four Hancock hurlers.

The Vaqueros scored three in the first and two in the third to take a 5-4 lead. They made it 6-4 in the fifth when Ben Martz doubled, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error. They got two more in the eighth, stretching the lead to 8-4 on an RBI fielder’s choice by Martz and an RBI single by Caulfield.

Martz led off the 10th with a walk and Caulfield doubled. Jacob Bravo was intentially walked to load the bases. Alonzo Rubalcaba struck out for the second out and Hubbard followed with his two-run single that scored Martz and Caulfield for a 10-8 lead.

The bottom of the 10th was an adventure for the Vaqueros. Michael Jacobson, who pitched 1.2 innings for the win, got the first two batters to look at strike three. Then Joe Kinsky replaced him and he walked Travis Welker. Ian Churchill, the Vaqueros’ No. 1 starter, took the mound and proceeded to load the bases on a hit batter and a walk.

Churchill struck out Susterich to secure the 10-8 victory and his first college save.

The Vaqueros will host Hancock on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. 
 

