SBCC Pummel Oxnard in WSC Soccer Opener

Soccer

SBCC set a school record with 44 shots on Tuesday in a 3-1 women’s soccer win at Oxnard.

The Vaqueros (6-2-1, 1-0) also set a school mark for shots on goal (27) in the WSC North opener. Oxnard had just one shot and fell to 2-9-1 and 0-1.

The Vaqueros were playing their first game in two weeks. They won their fourth straight game and extended their WSC win streak to 11 games.

Riley Moore opened the scoring in the 14 th minute on an assist from Isabella Viana. The Condors tied it 1-1 late in the first half on their only shot of the game.

The Vaqueros outshot Oxnard 21-1 in the first half with 16 on-target.

Elin Hedstroem, a freshman defender from Sweden, scored the game-winner in the 75 th minute on a pass from Ashlee Schouten. Schouten added a penalty kick after Hedstroem was brought down in the box in the 85th minute.

SBCC will host Ventura on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

