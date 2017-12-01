Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:04 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

SBCC Rallies to Defeat Folsom Lake in Semis, Heads to State Finals

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | December 1, 2017 | 10:14 p.m.

SBCC scored two goals in the last 14 minutes on a chilly Friday night to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat Folsom Lake 2-1 in the CCCAA Women’s Soccer State semifinals at American River College in Sacramento.

In stoppage time, Isabella Viana dribbled to the middle and passed to her left. Katherine Sheehy gathered the ball and bounced it into the right corner from just inside the penalty area for her second straight game-winning goal and 15th of the season.

The Vaqueros, the No. 1 seed from the South, won their 21st in a row and improved to 21-0-1.

After a 0-0 first half, Keionna Claypool scored for the Falcons (21-2-2) in the 49th minute on an assist by Andrea Martinez. It was the first goal allowed by the Vaqueros in 14 games and more than two months, since a 2-1 win at Victor Valley on Sept. 22.

It was also just the second time Santa Barbara has trailed in a game this year.

In the 77th minute, Chloe Montano delivered a long free kick from just inside the midfield stripe. The ball squirted forward to Viana and the Vaqueros’ top scorer punched it past the keeper from 15 yards for her 19th goal of the year, tying the game 1-1.

Goalie Holly Telliard made three saves for the Vaqueros, who won the shot battle 12-11 and 8-4 in shots on goal.

The Vaqueros are playing in their first state final in women’s soccer. They’ll take on North No. 1 Fresno City (24-0-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Rams tied Santiago Canyon 1-1 on Friday afternoon, then advanced on penalty kicks, 3-0.

The Fresno City men’s soccer team is also in the State Final. They’ll take on Central Valley Conference rival Taft for the championship on Sunday at 10 a.m.

