Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Rally Falls Short Against Ventura

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 4, 2016 | 9:33 p.m.

Ventura scored three goals in a 17-minute span of the first half on Friday night and then held off  a furious second-half onslaught to edge SBCC 3-2 in a WSC North women’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

Jannelle Garcia headed in a corner kick by Sarah Garcia for the first goal in the 23rd minute. Melissa Cardenas drilled a 19-yard free kick into the upper left in the 29th minute and Jannelle Garcia scored again in the 39th minute, kicking the ball to herself off her knee, then popping it over the on-rushing goalie from 20 yards for a 3-0 lead.

Garcia is No. 2 in the state in goals (28) and points (65).

Ventura, the WSC co-leader with Moorpark, won its fifth straight game and improved to 14-4-1 and 7-0-1 in conference. The Vaqueros suffered their first home loss in seven games and fell to 10-6-1 and 4-3-0.

In the 44th minute, one minute before halftime, Josefine Von Der Burg delivered a through ball to Fee Van Deelan, who eluded the goalie and rolled the ball to the right post. It bounced straight back to Van Deelan and she scored from a yard out to make it 3-1 at the half.

Ventura outshot the home team 9-4 in the first half with seven shots on-goal. The second half was a different story as Santa Barbara peppered the goal with 14 shots (6 on goal) and held the Pirates to two shots.

Chloe Montano had several close calls, missing a 17-yard shot to the left in the 63rd minute and missing left again on a wide-open net in the 83rd minute.

Montano made a slick kick back over her head toward the left post in the 64th minute. Katherine Sheehy headed it in to cut the deficit to 3-2. Sheehy had at least four good looks at the goal in the first 34 minutes of the second half as the Vaqueros outshot the Pirates 9-2.

“I got a nice pass from Chloe and I was in the right spot,” said Sheehy after tallying her eighth goal. “I was able to get my head on it and was happy to keep it down because the last two games, they’ve gone over the crossbar.

“We were connecting better and fighting for it and we really wanted it more in the second half. We just couldn’t get that tying goal. We gave a 100-percent effort.”

The Pirates had eight corner kicks, including three in a 45-second span that led to their first goal.

The Vaqueros travel to San Luis Obispo to take on Cuesta on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 