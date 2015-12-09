SBCC Ranks No. 6 in State for Community College Transfers to University of Caliornia Campuses

Advice

Santa Barbara City College ranks No. 6 among the 113 community colleges in the state for students who transferred to a University of California campus in fall semester 2014, according to transfer data recently released by the UC Information System.

A total of 569 SBCC students transferred to UC campuses with UCSB the top choice with 285 enrollees.

“SBCC’s transfer program with the UC system, especially with UCSB, is a long-standing and robust one,” said SBCC President Lori Gaskin, who applauds the recent University of California System announcement to extend the deadline for students to file transfer applications to UC campuses for Fall 2016 to Jan. 4, 2016.

“We wholeheartedly support UC’s commitment to admit more community college transfer students,” she said. “Transfer to a four-year college or university or completion of a two-year degree/certificate completion are our top priorities for our students.”

Among its programs, SBCC’s Transfer Center offers the Transfer Academy, which helps students meet the requirements to be guaranteed admission to four-year colleges or universities.

The college has articulation agreements with over 70 four-year institutions, including all 10 UC campuses.

The center also administers the Transfer Achievement Program, which supports underrepresented and first-generation-to-college students in preparing to transfer to a four-year college or university.

— Joan Galvan is the public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.