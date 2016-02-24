SBCC Rebounds From First-Set Loss, Beats Golden West

College Volleyball

Taylor McCluskey had 14 kills, 10 digs and three aces on Wednesday night, leading SBCC to a 3-1 men’s volleyball win over Golden West in the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-22.

Middle blocker Robert Gulvin added 10 kills with a .438 hitting percentage and three blocks in the third straight win for the Vaqueros (4-2). Jackson Wopat had 10 kills and four blocks. Setter Kyle Smiley contributed 42 assists, 10 digs, three kills and three aces.

“It felt like we served better tonight and when our serves were in, we did a great job of float serving and making it tough for them to serve-receive,” said coach Matt Jones. “That was the turning point – the serving would get us back in the game until we found our offensive rhythm.

“We’re so slow starting sets right now, we keep playing from behind and that’s a big area we need to improve on.”

Andrew Tenbrink, a 6-4 sophomore, led the Rustlers (5-2) with 22 kills and a .636 hitting percentage. Chace Palumbo added 11 kills.

Santa Barbara hit .202 for the match with nine aces and 10 service errors.