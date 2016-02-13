Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:10 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Refinancing of Measure V Bonds Saves Tax Payers $8.7 Million

By Luz Reyes-Martin for Santa Barbara City College | February 13, 2016 | 9:20 a.m.

Tax payers in the Santa Barbara Community College District will save $8.7 million through a bond refinancing completed in February 2016.

The Santa Barbara Community College District has refinanced $36.2 million in general obligation bonds associated with Measure V, which is a construction improvement bond measure passed in June 2008.

The district secured an excellent credit rating and low interest rate, thus saving public funds. 

SBCC is committed to being a responsible steward of the community’s investment and we knew that this was the right time to seek refinancing of the bonds,” said President Dr. Lori Gaskin. “As a result, we have realized significant savings for local taxpayers who overwhelmingly supported our modernization efforts.”

Measure V passed with 70 percent of the vote in June 2008.

“We are grateful to the community for passing Measure V in 2008,” said Gaskin. “Saving our local taxpayers $8.7 million through this refinancing is our way of demonstrating that we are good custodians of the resources entrusted to us by the taxpayers.”

As part of its preparation for refinancing the bonds, the district’s credit quality was reviewed by Moody’s Investors Services and Standard & Poor’s.

The rating agencies confirmed the district’s excellent credit ratings of “Aa1” from Moody’s and “AA+” by Standard and Poor’s.

Santa Barbara City College is an economic engine and institution of choice for higher education.

Gaskin stated, “Santa Barbara City College has been changing the lives of residents of the Central Coast for over a century and we are committed to serving our community for many more. That is why facilities modernization is an investment in our collective future.”

Measure V is the Santa Barbara City College construction improvement bond measure passed on the June 3, 2008 ballot.

The bond measure provides a total of $77.2 million to help the college upgrade its deteriorating infrastructure and improve the campus physical environment. By law, Measure V funds cannot be used for operational expenditures or salaries. 

The majority of Measure V projects are complete. Remaining funds have been allocated to the construction of the new West Campus Classroom and Office Building project, which will allow the College to remove a majority of the temporary classroom buildings on campus.

In addition to the major capital construction projects, several deferred maintenance projects are part of the bond program. For more information on Measure V, visit www.sbcc.edu/measurev/.

— Luz Reyes-Martin is the interim public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 