Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:48 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

SBCC Remains Undefeated With 2-0 Shutout of Chaffey

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | September 19, 2017 | 9:13 p.m.

With both teams unbeaten and nationally ranked, something had to give in Tuesday’s women’s soccer showdown between SBCC and Chaffey.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 8 in the nation, didn’t give an inch in a 2-0 shutout of the Panthers, who were ranked 4th in the state and 3rd in the nation.

SBCC (6-0-1) posted its sixth straight win and fourth straight shutout. The Vaqueros have outscored their opponents 18-2. Chaffey suffered its first loss, falling to 7-1.

The Vaqueros struck early in each half. In the third minute, Katherine Sheehy made a short cross to Isabella Viana, who beat the keeper from five yards out. Less than two minutes into the second half, Sheehy was brought down in the box, leading to a penalty kick. Chloe Montano rolled the PK into the bottom left for a 2-0 lead.

Anna Telliard, a 6-foot freshman from San Diego, has been rock solid as a central defender.

“Our defense knows how to lock it down and our center mids know how to come back in the middle,” said Telliard, the younger sister of Vaquero goalie Holly Telliard. “As soon as we get the ball, we send it forward and all push up together.

“Our offense is amazingly fast with Kat on the outside and Isabella really knows how to hold the ball.”

The Vaqueros outshot the visitors from Rancho Cucamonga 15-3, including 9-2 in shots on-goal.

“I thought we dominated the game, everyone out there gave 100 percent,” said SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We scored an early goal and we kept creating chances. There were a couple of offsides calls against us that didn’t look like offsides.

“It was great to get a quick goal in the second half. We told Kat to go out there and get after them early. With her pace and aggressiveness, we felt like she would either score or get a PK.”

Holly Telliard and the defense of Anna Telliard, Matalyn Perry, Gardenia Maya and Nicole Van Sickle have allowed just two goals in seven games with five shutouts.

“That was one of our better games,” Sisterson added. “We’re a very competitive team and it’s really nice to keep a clean sheet. The girls executed the game-plan quite well. They’re starting to show just how good they are.”

SBCC travels to Victor Valley for a 2 p.m. game on Friday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 