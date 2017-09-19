SBCC Remains Undefeated With 2-0 Shutout of Chaffey

Soccer

With both teams unbeaten and nationally ranked, something had to give in Tuesday’s women’s soccer showdown between SBCC and Chaffey.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 8 in the nation, didn’t give an inch in a 2-0 shutout of the Panthers, who were ranked 4th in the state and 3rd in the nation.

SBCC (6-0-1) posted its sixth straight win and fourth straight shutout. The Vaqueros have outscored their opponents 18-2. Chaffey suffered its first loss, falling to 7-1.

The Vaqueros struck early in each half. In the third minute, Katherine Sheehy made a short cross to Isabella Viana, who beat the keeper from five yards out. Less than two minutes into the second half, Sheehy was brought down in the box, leading to a penalty kick. Chloe Montano rolled the PK into the bottom left for a 2-0 lead.

Anna Telliard, a 6-foot freshman from San Diego, has been rock solid as a central defender.

“Our defense knows how to lock it down and our center mids know how to come back in the middle,” said Telliard, the younger sister of Vaquero goalie Holly Telliard. “As soon as we get the ball, we send it forward and all push up together.

“Our offense is amazingly fast with Kat on the outside and Isabella really knows how to hold the ball.”

The Vaqueros outshot the visitors from Rancho Cucamonga 15-3, including 9-2 in shots on-goal.

“I thought we dominated the game, everyone out there gave 100 percent,” said SBCC coach John Sisterson. “We scored an early goal and we kept creating chances. There were a couple of offsides calls against us that didn’t look like offsides.

“It was great to get a quick goal in the second half. We told Kat to go out there and get after them early. With her pace and aggressiveness, we felt like she would either score or get a PK.”

Holly Telliard and the defense of Anna Telliard, Matalyn Perry, Gardenia Maya and Nicole Van Sickle have allowed just two goals in seven games with five shutouts.

“That was one of our better games,” Sisterson added. “We’re a very competitive team and it’s really nice to keep a clean sheet. The girls executed the game-plan quite well. They’re starting to show just how good they are.”

SBCC travels to Victor Valley for a 2 p.m. game on Friday.