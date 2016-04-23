SBCC Repeats as WSC Swimming Champion; Seale Shares Top Honor

Swimming

Addison Seale won her third event in the WSC Women’s Swimming Championships on Saturday, breaking her school record in the 200 breaststroke and leading SBCC to its second straight conference title.

The freshman from La Jolla finished in 2:29.48, shaving 2.48 seconds off the record she set at the Pasadena Invitational two weeks ago. Haley Crowley was second in the 200 breast in 2:35.91.

The Vaqueros led the three-day, 10-team meet from start to finish. They ended up with 708 points to easily beat Ventura (583.5). L.A. Pierce was third at 347 and Hancock took fourth at 313.

Seale won three events (200 and 400 IM, 200 breast) and swam on four winning relay teams. She was named WSC co-Swimmer of the Year with Alexandra Kwong of Hancock. Chuckie Roth was named WSC Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

“We swam so well, it’s really hard to pinpoint one person,” said Roth. “The girls were determined to win. This is one of the greatest teams I’ve ever coached. They have a lot of fun, they all support each other and they swim fast.”

The Vaqueros won four of seven events on Saturday. Kristina Hill was first in the 1650 free in 18:30.71, Reese Ellestad took the 100 free in 54.08 and the 400 free relay set a school record with their winning time of 3:40.39. That team consisted of Alex Humann, Kendra Carr, Seale and Ellestad.

SBCC took four of the top five spots in the 100 free with Ellestad and Carr (54.81) going 1-2. Halie Johnson was fourth and Mackenzie Richards took fifth. Charissa Dorn was eighth in the 200 backstroke and Roth called her swim “phenomenal.”

The Vaqueros finished 12th and eighth the last two years in the State Championships. They hope to crack the top five at this year’s three-day State meet, which will be held May 5-7 at East L.A. College.