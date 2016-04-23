Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

SBCC Repeats as WSC Swimming Champion; Seale Shares Top Honor

SBCC swimmers and coach Chuckie Roth celebrate winning their second straight WSC championship.
SBCC swimmers and coach Chuckie Roth celebrate winning their second straight WSC championship. (Courtesy photo)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 23, 2016 | 6:20 p.m.

Addison Seale won her third event in the WSC Women’s Swimming Championships on Saturday, breaking her school record in the 200 breaststroke and leading SBCC to its second straight conference title.

The freshman from La Jolla finished in 2:29.48, shaving 2.48 seconds off the record she set at the Pasadena Invitational two weeks ago. Haley Crowley was second in the 200 breast in 2:35.91.

The Vaqueros led the three-day, 10-team meet from start to finish. They ended up with 708 points to easily beat Ventura (583.5). L.A. Pierce was third at 347 and Hancock took fourth at 313.

Seale won three events (200 and 400 IM, 200 breast) and swam on four winning relay teams. She was named WSC co-Swimmer of the Year with Alexandra Kwong of Hancock. Chuckie Roth was named WSC Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

“We swam so well, it’s really hard to pinpoint one person,” said Roth. “The girls were determined to win. This is one of the greatest teams I’ve ever coached. They have a lot of fun, they all support each other and they swim fast.”

The Vaqueros won four of seven events on Saturday. Kristina Hill was first in the 1650 free in 18:30.71, Reese Ellestad took the 100 free in 54.08 and the 400 free relay set a school record with their winning time of 3:40.39. That team consisted of Alex Humann, Kendra Carr, Seale and Ellestad.

SBCC took four of the top five spots in the 100 free with Ellestad and Carr (54.81) going 1-2. Halie Johnson was fourth and Mackenzie Richards took fifth. Charissa Dorn was eighth in the 200 backstroke and Roth called her swim “phenomenal.”

The Vaqueros finished 12th and eighth the last two years in the State Championships. They hope to crack the top five at this year’s three-day State meet, which will be held May 5-7 at East L.A. College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 