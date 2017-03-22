SBCC, Residents Without Power After Lines Go Down on Loma Alta Drive

Three downed powers lines on Cliff Drive near Loma Alta Drive left Santa Barbara City College and surrounding neighborhoods without power Wednesday afternoon.

According to Southern California Edison spokeswoman Sally Jeun, 5,252 customers in the area were initially without electricity after palm trees fell onto the lines. By 2:30 p.m., that number had been reduced to 81 customers.

Edison and the Santa Barbara city Fire and Police department responded to the incident.

Jeun said that Edison hoped to have power fully restored later in the afternoon.

Fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy speculated that windy conditions along the shore may have been the cause.

SBCC announced that it had canceled the rest of the day’s classes and closed the main campus in response, and urged people to avoid Loma Alta Drive.

Jeun noted that if someone sees power lines down, he or she should call 9-1-1 immediately, and stay away from the lines.

