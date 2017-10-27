SBCC Rides Ameyawu Muntari’s Two Goals to Win Over Hancock

Soccer

Ameyawu Muntari scored two goals on Friday night to spark No. 6 SBCC to a 3-1 men’s soccer win over Hancock at La Playa Stadium.

The freshman from Techiman, Ghana used his speed and dribbling skills to keep Hancock on its heels. Muntari was pulled down in the box, then converted the Vaqueros’ first penalty kick of the year at 13:08.

Hancock’s Ulysses Cardona rolled in an 18-yard shot to tie it 1-1 in the 24th minute.

Muntari bent in a 21-yard free kick with his left foot at 55:04 to break a 1-1 halftime tie. It was his seventh goal of the year.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 6 in the state and No. 7 in the nation, remained undefeated at 11-0-4. They lead the WSC North with a 5-0-1 mark. Hancock fell to 10-6-2 and 2-4.

Santa Barbara is 8-0-1 in its last nine games and 6-0-2 at home this year.

SBCC racked up 14 second-half shots, including 10 on goal. The Vaqueros won the shot battle 20-14 overall and 12-7 on goal.

“We were very good in the second part of the first half and the second half,” noted Vaquero coach John Sisterson. “We moved the ball quickly and efficiently and created a lot of opportunities.”

Santa Barbara had several solid chances in the second half before Adrian Gamez, a freshman midfielder from Santa Barbara High, notched his first college goal in the 73rd minute. Matt Wilkinson drove a hard shot at the keeper Antony Herrera and the long rebound went to Gamez on the left side and he blasted in a 25-yarder to make it 3-1.