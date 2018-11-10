Saturday, November 10 , 2018, 9:53 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Rides Fast Start to Victory in Water Polo Regional Opener

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 10, 2018 | 12:33 a.m.

No. 2 SBCC stormed out to leads of 5-0 and 9-2 on Friday morning en route to a 13-4 victory over No. 7 Cypress in a Southern Cal Regional women’s water polo quarterfinal at Cerritos College.

The defending state champion Vaqueros won their eighth straight to improve to 29-2. Cypress ends its season with a 14-8 record.

Sarah Parson scored three goals and Emma Fraser, Lily Riley and Meagan Mckillican had two apiece. Mckillican made three steals and Fraser had two assists.

Fraser is now SBCC’s single-season goal leader with 113, surpassing Rocio Fesembeck’s mark of 111 set in the Vaqueros’ first season of 2014. Fraser also holds the career goal record with 199.

Melisa Walk made nine saves in goal to improve to 10-0.

 “Melisa played really well today and it was a good game for us,” said coach Chuckie Roth after posting his 130th win in five seasons (130-33, .798). “We’re excited to play in the semifinals tomorrow.”

 SBCC is seeking its third straight Regional title and the Vaqueros will face a familiar foe, No. 3 Riverside, in Saturday’s second semifinal at 9:45 a.m. Top-seeded Fullerton will take on No. 4 Long Beach in the first semifinal at 8:30 a.m. The winners will earn spots in next week’s CCCAA State Championships at West Valley College in Saratoga.

The Regional final will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, following the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. 
 

