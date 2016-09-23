Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:03 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

SBCC Rolls to Ninth Straight Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 23, 2016 | 6:45 p.m.

SBCC rolled past West L.A. 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 on Friday night for its ninth straight women’s volleyball win and ninth sweep of the season.

The Vaqueros, ranked third in the state with an 11-1 record, advanced to the semifinals of the seventh annual LA Pierce Brahma Invitational where they’ll meet San Diego Mesa or Gavilan on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Carolyn Andrulis and Shannon Friend led the Vaqueros with eight kills apiece. Friend delivered five ace serves and Kaylene Ureno had three. Isabella Thompson produced seven kills, a sparkling .667 hitting percentage, and three blocks.

Setter Kiana Pisula had 23 assists and seven digs.

Santa Barbara is 27-1 in sets during its nine-match win streak, which includes a 3-1 win over top-ranked Grossmont.

“We had great middle production by Isabella,” said assistant coach Lisa Gera. “Our head coach Ed Gover has been doing a great job of speeding up our middle attack and it’s really starting to show in matches.

“We’ll have two very competitive matches on Saturday and I’m excited to see our players rise to the challenge.”

If the Vaqueros win on Saturday, they’ll advance to the 6:30 p.m. final against No. 2 L.A. Pierce or Moorpark.

