SBCC Romps in Conference Water Polo Opener

Water Polo

SBCC built a commanding 9-2 halftime lead and went on to beat Ventura 13-6 on Wednesday in a WSC women’s water polo opener at the Ventura Aquatic Center.

Kendra Carr scored four goals with four steals and three drawn ejections. Addison Seale added three goals while Halie Johnson, Ivana Bilaver and Charissa Dorn had two apiece. Seale scored three first-half goals and her third one gave the Vaqueros (5-0, 1-0) a 9-0 lead with 1:01 to go in the first half.

Carr, who also had three goals in the first half, leads the Vaqueros with 19 goals in five games and Johnson has 17. Bilaver recorded five steals, Carr had four and goalie Mackenzie Richards had three.

“A great first half and a great win for the Vaqs,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Seale was solid all-around, Bilaver is playing amazing at center and center defense and Dorn gave us good minutes with some great moves at center. Lili Talkin and Reagan Mroz played really well in the field.”

The Vaqueros had 21 steals and Ventura (4-1, 0-1) committed 21 turnovers. SBCC is seeking a third straight WSC title in its third season of competition.

Santa Barbara makes its home debut on Wednesday when Citrus comes to San Marcos High for a WSC contest at 5:20 p.m.