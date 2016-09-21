SBCC Romps in Water Polo Home Opener

Water Polo

Ivana Bilaver and Halie Johnson scored four goals apiece on Wednesday, leading SBCC to an 11-4 women’s water polo win over Citrus in its home opener at San Marcos High.

The two-time defending WSC champion Vaqueros (6-0, 2-0) jumped ahead 6-1 in the second quarter on Johnson’s second goal. Bilaver had three of her team’s first six scores and also had three steals.

Goalie Mackenzie Richards had a huge game with five steals and a season-high 10 saves, including a pair of 5-meter shots.

“Ivana was dominant at 2 meters and Halie scored four crafty goals,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “Mackenzie was pivotal in the cage, blocking two 5-meter shots. We held their 6-on-5 attack to 3-for-13. That was the difference in the game.

“Citrus’ coaches prepared their team well and they played very hard. They’re much improved from last year.”

Kendra Carr made five steals for the Vaqueros, who led 6-3 at the half, then saw the Owls pull within two at 6-4. Bilaver scored at the 3:53 mark of the third period and Gabrielle Ritter scored 96 seconds later to boost the margin to 8-4.

The Vaqueros won the final period 3-0 with Johnson scoring twice.

SBCC will play four games in the Mt. SAC Classic this weekend, opening on Friday vs. Palomar at 10:20 a.m. and Mt. SAC at 3 p.m.