SBCC Roundup: Steals, 3-Pointers Spark Vaquero Women to Victory

Jada Forsdick-Stevenson scored a season-high 15 points on Wednesday night and SBCC notched a season-best 20 steals to turn back Oxnard, 74-61, at the Sports Pavilion.

Forsdick-Stevenson, a freshman guard from Dana Point, hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first five minutes as the Vaqueros (14-8, 2-3 WSC North) stormed out to a 14-6 lead. She made 5-12 field goals for the game, including 5-10 from long distance.

The Vaqueros were outshot 50% to 40% but drained a season-high 13 3-pointers in 36 attempts. They outscored the Condors from the 3-point arc, 39-9, with Oxnard making just 3-12.

“We shared the ball and hit our shots,” said SBCC coach Sandrine Krul. “I was very impressed with our shot selections. And we will keep this momentum going into the Ventura game. All it takes is a team believing they can win because they will be prepared to win.”

Meagan Moore had 12 points and seven steals and Maaria Jaakkola added 12 points and five rebounds for the Vaqueros, who led 32-29 at intermission. Aaliyah Pauling had eight points, four rebounds and five assists while Jennae Mayberry contributed four points and four steals.

SBCC Men's Basketball Falls to Oxnard

Zeke McMurtry recorded his sixth straight double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday night but it wasn't enough as SBCC fell to Oxnard 93-76 at the Sports Pavilion.

Joseph Holden canned 5-9 from 3-point range and tied his season best with 22 points for the Vaqueros (3-19, 0-5 WSC North). Jacob Williams added season highs of 13 points and six rebounds.

McMurtry, the No. 3 rebounder in the state at 11.6 per game, has 11 double-doubles in 17 games. He took over the Vaquero scoring lead from Kile Kleiner, McMurtry is averaging 16.9 points a game and Kleiner 16.6.

Kleiner scored 10 points, giving the Vaqueros four players in double figures.

William Blue and Kirvaris Myricks combined for 50 points for Oxnard (5-15, 1-4). Blue hit 6-10 from 3-point country and scored 19 of his game-high 27 in the first half. Myricks made 9-13 from the field and collected 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.



Men's Golf Team Places 2nd in Tourney

Gabe Cloquet fired a 3-over 73 to tie for second on Wednesday and the SBCC men's golf team took second in the Orange Empire Conference Classic at Candlewood CC in Whittier.

Reedley won the 14-team tourney with a 370. SBCC tied Mt. SAC for second at 383 and took second outright thanks to JB Jandro’s lower sixth-man score (81 to 84). Cypress was fourth (387), followed by Irvine Valley (397) and Desert (401).

Ben Bernard of Cypress was the medalist at 72. Cloquet, a sophomore from Belgium, finished a stroke back in a five-way tie for second.

Theo Andre-Fouet and Felix Dine added 76s and tied for 13th for the Vaqueros (24-1) with Preston Gomersall and Trent Caraher shooting 79s.