Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, February 7 , 2019, 11:33 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

SBCC Roundup: Steals, 3-Pointers Spark Vaquero Women to Victory

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 6, 2019 | 9:08 p.m.

Jada Forsdick-Stevenson scored a season-high 15 points on Wednesday night and SBCC notched a season-best 20 steals to turn back Oxnard, 74-61, at the Sports Pavilion.

Forsdick-Stevenson, a freshman guard from Dana Point, hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first five minutes as the Vaqueros (14-8, 2-3 WSC North) stormed out to a 14-6 lead. She made 5-12 field goals for the game, including 5-10 from long distance.

The Vaqueros were outshot 50% to 40% but drained a season-high 13 3-pointers in 36 attempts. They outscored the Condors from the 3-point arc, 39-9, with Oxnard making just 3-12.

“We shared the ball and hit our shots,” said SBCC coach Sandrine Krul. “I was very impressed with our shot selections. And we will keep this momentum going into the Ventura game. All it takes is a team believing they can win because they will be prepared to win.”

Meagan Moore had 12 points and seven steals and Maaria Jaakkola added 12 points and five rebounds for the Vaqueros, who led 32-29 at intermission. Aaliyah Pauling had eight points, four rebounds and five assists while Jennae Mayberry contributed four points and four steals.

SBCC Men's Basketball Falls to Oxnard

 Zeke McMurtry recorded his sixth straight double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday night but it wasn't enough as SBCC fell to Oxnard 93-76 at the Sports Pavilion.
 Joseph Holden canned 5-9 from 3-point range and tied his season best with 22 points for the Vaqueros (3-19, 0-5 WSC North). Jacob Williams added season highs of 13 points and six rebounds.
 McMurtry, the No. 3 rebounder in the state at 11.6 per game, has 11 double-doubles in 17 games. He took over the Vaquero scoring lead from Kile Kleiner, McMurtry is averaging 16.9 points a game and Kleiner 16.6.
 Kleiner scored 10 points, giving the Vaqueros four players in double figures.
 William Blue and Kirvaris Myricks combined for 50 points for Oxnard (5-15, 1-4). Blue hit 6-10 from 3-point country and scored 19 of his game-high 27 in the first half. Myricks made 9-13 from the field and collected 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
 

Men's Golf Team Places 2nd in Tourney

 Gabe Cloquet fired a 3-over 73 to tie for second on Wednesday and the SBCC men's golf team took second in the Orange Empire Conference Classic at Candlewood CC in Whittier.
 Reedley won the 14-team tourney with a 370. SBCC tied Mt. SAC for second at 383 and took second outright thanks to JB Jandro’s lower sixth-man score (81 to 84). Cypress was fourth (387), followed by Irvine Valley (397) and Desert (401).
 Ben Bernard of Cypress was the medalist at 72. Cloquet, a sophomore from Belgium, finished a stroke back in a five-way tie for second.
 Theo Andre-Fouet and Felix Dine added 76s and tied for 13th for the Vaqueros (24-1) with Preston Gomersall and Trent Caraher shooting 79s.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 