SBCC Roundup: Vaqueros Stay Unbeaten in Women’s Soccer

Lourdes Gilbert scored in the 18th minute on Friday night and SBCC’s defense did the rest in a 1-0 shutout of Clovis at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 9 in the nation, won their fifth in a row to improve to 5-0-1. It was the third straight shutout and fourth in five games for goalie Holly Telliard and the defense.

The Vaqueros haven’t allowed a goal in 293 minutes.

SBCC outshot the Crush 12-4, including 7-1 in the second half. Clovis (3-5), which started playing soccer last year, didn’t have a second-half shot until the 90th minute.

Katherine Sheehy fed a nice pass from the right side of the goal to the left at the 17:02 mark. Gilbert, a freshman from St. Bonaventure High, settled the ball and then slipped it between the goalie and the left post for a 1-0 lead.

“I saw Kat running up and I know she always has precise passes,” said Lourdes, whose nickname is LuLu. “I saw the upper corner open and I went for it.

“We could have been better with our passing and brought the ball down more. We played well but we could have played better. We have a lot of potential this year.”

MEN'S SOCCER

SBCC scored an early goal on a crisp tic-tac-toe passing sequence on Friday afternoon but Clovis rallied for a second-half goal to earn a 1-1 men’s soccer tie at La Playa Stadium.

It was the second straight tie for the unbeaten Vaqueros (3-0-2), who are ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 6 in the nation. Clovis, which started its program last year, is 1-2-3.

At the 6:30 mark, Abiodun Akintioye worked a give-and-go with Matthew Wilkinson, then sent a cross from the right end line to Ameyawu Muntari, who faked out a defender and buried it from five yards for a 1-0 lead.

Muntari leads the Vaqueros with four goals and 13 points.

Santa Barbara outshot the Crush 15-2 in the first half and 22-8 for the game. The second half shots were a lot tighter (SBCC led 7-6). Santa Barbara had eight shots on-goal and gave up three.

In the 53rd minute, the Vaqueros had a defensive mixup and Austin Garton took advantage. He flicked the ball over the head of keeper Shane Pitcock near the top of the box, then chased it down for an uncontested goal.

“We started strong, we were knocking the ball around and getting behind them,” said coach John Sisterson. “We went up 1-0, then we seemed to lose our will a little bit and lost our composure. Muntari took a knock and had to come out and that disturbed our rhythm.

“But we have plenty of other players who can score. We created a lot of chances, we just couldn’t finish. We’re all disappointed but we’ll learn from this and get better. We didn’t lose the game but we do need to get back to our winning ways.”



WOMEN'S WATER POLO

Thirteen was the magic number for SBCC on Friday as the Vaqueros knocked off Long Beach 13-9 and Orange Coast 13-6 at the Riverside Women’s Water Polo Tournament.

The Vaqueros are 6-0 on the year. They started 22-0 last year on the way to a 33-2 campaign and a state runner-up finish.

Emma Fraser, a freshman from Victoria, British Columbia, made her Vaquero debut after playing for the Canadian 20U team in the FINA Junior Women’s

World Championships in Velos, Greece. She scored three goals in the Long Beach game and four against OCC. Lexi Rond had three goals, two assists and two steals in the first game and Sara Parson added three second-half goals.

CROSS COUNTRY

Tiffany Costello placed fifth on Friday in the Southern Cal Preview women’s cross country race at Central Park in Santa Clarita.

The freshman from Coto de Caza has finished first and fifth in her first two college cross country races. She ran 19:27 on Friday.

There were 210 runners in the 5K race. Angelica Salas of Glendale was the winner in 18:50.

SBCC’s Christy Chavira took 33rd in 21:11 and Mia Casazza was 41st in 21:22 in her first college race.

Kaleb Kunes placed 16th in a field of 305 runners on Friday at the Southern Cal Preview men’s cross country race in Santa Clarita.

The sophomore from Buena High covered the 4-mile course in 22:00. Charles Perry was 113th (23:28), Michael Cohen finished 229th in 25:47 and Giel Ketelslegers ran 30:05,

Raymond Lopez of Glendale was the winner in 21:00. Enrique Villa of Riverside took second in 21:19.