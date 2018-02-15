Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:25 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

SBCC Runs Wild on Basepaths in Road Win at West L.A.

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 15, 2018 | 7:21 p.m.

SBCC stole a season-high seven bases on Thursday and hung on for a 7-6 baseball victory over West L.A. in Culver City.

Santa Barbara (6-5) broke open a 5-4 game with two runs in the fifth. Jake Holton reached on an error and scored on an error by the pitcher. Ryan Guardino singled and Zack Stockton delivered an RBI single for a 7-4 lead.

Holton, a sophomore third baseman from Los Gatos, had a big day. He had a hit, scored two runs and stole two bases, including a steal of home in the second inning. Holton pitched the last two innings with a 7-6 lead, allowing just one hit and striking out five to record his fourth save.

Holton is batting .400 and has a 0.00 ERA in seven innings with 13 strikeouts and three walks.

Guardino, a freshman shortstop from San Marcos High, went 2-4 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Boston Hubbard was 2-4 with a run-scoring single in the second.

Josh Sanchez paced the Wildcats (1-10) by going 3-4 with three RBIs.

Jayden Metz pitched the first five innings for the Vaqueros, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Steven Elliott tossed two scoreless innings for his first win. Four SBCC hurlers struck out 12 and walked eight.

West L.A. will travel to Pershing Park for a rematch on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Vaqueros are 4-0 at home this year with a .371 batting average and a 44-24 run differential.
 

