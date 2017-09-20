Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

SBCC Business Course Offers World View on Global Market

By Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center | September 20, 2017 | 4:11 p.m.

Going global can be a key to growing an entrepreneurial business or advancing a professional career. SBCC offers a convenient and rapid way to gain the vital global trade and export skills needed to enter the global market or take a career global.

Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals, part of SBCC’s award-winning International Business program, is a six-week online course starting Oct. 16.

Students will learn how exporting their goods and services will make their business more competitive, resulting in increased sales and profits, diversified and expanded markets, and increased market stability.

The course is taught by SBCC faculty member Ray Bowman, who also serves as executive director of the Small Business Development Center of Ventura County.

Additionally, upon completing SBCC's Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals course (IBUS 210, CRN No. 6233), participants are eligible for a stipend to cover the Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) exam registration fee ($395 per person) to obtain the CGBP credential.

“The CGBP credential demonstrates proficiency and understanding of global commerce,” said Julie Samson, executive director of the Center of International Trade Development hosted by SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

“Having CGBP-certified members on your team is a great investment for businesses interested in growth through exports,” Samson said.

A limited number of stipends are available.

All students also have access to no-cost business consulting and coaching from the Scheinfeld Center’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for continued support during and after the semester.

Class registration is underway. To apply to SBCC or to register for classes, visit www.sbcc.edu.

If you are interested in the stipend, email [email protected] with "CGBP Stipend Request" in the subject line and state your professional role and motivation for attaining the CGBP credential.

To learn more about the SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 965-0581 ext. 3643.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.

 
