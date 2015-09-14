SBCC’s La Playa Stadium Home to New State-of-the-Art Scoreboard

Advice

Los Vaqueros fans will have a new reason to cheer at football games this fall. The SBCC Foundation is pleased to announce the dedication of a new scoreboard at La Playa Stadium, thanks to funds provided by Union Bank.

Now, students and community members alike will be treated to a better fan experience.

“We are so pleased that Union Bank is partnering with our foundation to support the new stadium scoreboard,” said SBCC President Lori Gaskin.

“Our 19-sport intercollegiate program is notable for providing access and opportunity to higher education and for being a model in fostering student success and academic goal attainment. Union Bank's commitment to education helps us advance these core values of student access, opportunity, and success.”

The old scoreboard, installed in the 1990s, was utilizing outdated technology. Now, thanks to Union Bank, the new scoreboard will include standard requirements expected from the modern stadium experience including the ability to play back video footage; present accurate player and team statistics in rapid sequence; and an integrated speaker and sound system.

In addition, the new scoreboard and speakers will be angled toward the stands, directing sound to the stadium bleachers, and not scattering noise to the surrounding community.

“We are so excited about this incredible improvement to our program and our facility,” SBCC Director of Athletics Ryan Byrne said.

“SBCC Athletics is all about academic and athletic excellence, and making a distinctive impact on our community. La Playa stadium is on the front door of our campus and is one of the most beautiful venues in the state. The new scoreboard is really fitting and appropriate for the level of excellence we have come to expect at SBCC.”

As the vehicle through which individuals and organizations invest in the college, the SBCC Foundation matches donor interests with college needs. The foundation was able to work with the SBCC Athletics Department on the identified need for a new scoreboard and Union Bank on contributing the necessary funds.

“Union Bank has been an extraordinary partner to the SBCC Foundation,” said SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green.

“We are grateful for their long-standing support and investment in the college. We are thrilled to celebrate this unveiling with them!”

Union Bank and its predecessors have a long history of community partnership and support of Santa Barbara City College, specifically providing the college with gifts made to the Athletics Achievement Zone (providing tutoring for student athletes), and the Lancaster Speech Tournament.

The bank is also a member of the SBCC Foundation President’s Council, the community of major donors who make the foundation’s work possible.

“We’re excited to team up with the SBCC Foundation to help provide the new state-of-the-art scoreboard,” said Union Bank Managing Director of the Private Bank George Leis.

“Santa Barbara City College is a local treasure, and we are proud to be one of its community partners.”

— Jessica Tade is the director of marketing and communications for the SBCC Foundation.