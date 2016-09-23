SBCC Scores 23 Goals in Two Water Polo Routs

Water Polo

Kendra Carr chalked up four goals and three steals in each game on Friday as SBCC claimed a pair of victories at the Mt. SAC Classic women’s water polo tournament in Walnut. The unbeaten Vaqueros (8-0) routed Palomar 11-2 and Mt. SAC 12-4.

Santa Barbara is averaging 13.5 goals and has outscored its opponents 108-30.

Halie Johnson scored two goals with three steals and three drawn ejections in the Palomar match. She tossed in four goals with two steals vs. Mt. SAC. Ivanna Bilaver had three goals and five steals in the second game.

Addison Seale had two goals in the first game and five assists in the afternoon win. Mackenzie Richards was solid in goal with seven and nine saves, respectively.

Carr scored the first three goals vs. Palomar and the Vaqueros led 6-0 at the half. She tallied the first two goals of the second game and SBCC was up 10-2 at halftime.

“We played great today, our best team water polo of the season,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “We were able to incorporate many concepts we’ve been working on in practice.

“Sophomore Lili Talkin (3 steals vs. Mt. SAC) played some of her best polo yet.”

