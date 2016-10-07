Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:20 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Scores 33 Goals in Doubleheader

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | October 7, 2016 | 11:14 p.m.

SBCC racked up 33 goals and two more wins on Friday on the first day of the Ventura women’s water polo tournament at the Ventura Aquatic Center. The Vaqueros (16-0) topped American River 20-6 and Fullerton 13-6.

Kendra Carr collected 11 goals in the two wins. She matched her career high with seven goals in the early morning victory over American River. The sophomore from Tamalpais, Calif., also had four assists and four drawn ejections for the Vaqueros, who led 7-2 after the first quarter and 12-4 at halftime. Addison Seale added four goals and five assists and Halie Johnson had four scores and three assists.

Goalie Mackenzie Richards had a season-best 12 saves against the Beavers and added 11 more against Fullerton.

The Vaqueros have scored 53 goals in their last three games.

Santa Barbara was only up by one (6-5) at halftime vs. Fullerton (11-5) before a 7-1 domination in the second half produced the second win over the Hornets this year. Carr had four goals and Seale and Gabrielle Ritter both had hat tricks.

Seale dealt out four assists and made five steals while Johnson delivered three assists.

“Charissa (Dorn) played phenomenal in the first game with great defense and strong 2-meter offense,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “In the second game, we were up one at half, then we had four phenomenal counters in a row (two by Seale and two by Carr). Carr was great on offense and Richards played well in the cage.”

The Vaqueros will play two games on Saturday at Rio Mesa High on the final day of the Ventura Tournament. They’ll battle Santa Monica in a WSC match at 11:40 a.m. and Hancock at 2 p.m.

