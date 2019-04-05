SBCC Scores First Beach Volleyball Home Win

Madie Meyer and Michelle Orgell staged a stirring comeback from 14-10 down to win the third set on Friday at East Beach and help SBCC record its first home win by a 5-0 score over Victor Valley. It was also the first-ever shutout for the Vaqueros’ first-year beach volleyball squad.
On Friday morning, Moorpark beat the Vaqueros for the second time this year, 4-1. Santa Barbara is 2-9 overall and 2-5 in the WSC while the Raiders improved to 4-4 and 2-1.
Meyer and Orgell split the first two sets in the No. 3 match vs. Victor Valley, winning 21-16 and losing 21-15. They were down in the third set 10-14, then reeled off six straight points for the 16-14 victory with some long, intense rallies
Jacque Ortegon/Emma Esparza (21-9, 21-14) and Grace Trocki/McKenzie Garrison (21-11, 21-12) posted decisive straight-set wins in the No. 1 and 2 matches in their final home match of the season.