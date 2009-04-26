SBCC Searching for Students, Memorabilla for Centennial Celebration

Santa Barbara City College is seeking assistance from the community in locating successful past students and historical memorabilia from the college’s past in preparation for its 100th anniversary celebration beginning this fall. SBCC will host a series of celebration activities, along with issuing a commemorative book, during the academic year 2009-2010.

The college would like to communicate with residents who attended or graduated from SBCC about the upcoming alumni activities. Additionally, those with SBCC memorabilia available for loan are urged to email [email protected], or call 805.730.4107.

Santa Barbara City College was established 1909, making it one of the oldest colleges in the 110-community college system in California. Located on three campuses, SBCC currently enrolls almost 20,000 credit students each semester in more than 160 academic and career technical education programs.

More than 50,000 community members participate annually in skill building, vocational and lifelong programs through the non-credit Continuing Education Division.