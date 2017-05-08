Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

SBCC Sending Four Athletes to So Cal Championships

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | May 8, 2017 | 7:41 a.m.

SBCC runner Tiffany Costello placed second in the 10,000-meter final at the Southern Cal Women’s Track & Field Prelims at Cerritos College. 

Costello led for the second half of the race as the lead pack dwindled from seven to two runners. Miranda Daschian, the state cross country champion and WSC 1500 winner, rallied in the last 150 meters to pass Costello and win by 1.6 seconds. Daschian was clocked in 37:11.07 and Costello ran 37:12.68, the No. 2 time in SBCC history.

Costello, a sophomore from Coto de Caza, will race in the 5000 at next Saturday’s So Cal Championships, which will be held at Cerritos College at noon. She broke a 31-year-old school record earlier this year with a 17:34.37 clocking in the 5000.

Alana Ochoa qualified for the So Cal Finals with personal bests in two field events. She was fourth in the discus (41.52m) and ninth in the hammer (40.90).

Yuliana  Garibay qualified in the 3000 steeplechase with a 21-second personal best. She ran 12:06.26 for the No. 6 time in SBCC history.

Andrea Mueller didn’t qualify in the 100 hurdles, high jump or long jump but she had previously qualified for the heptathlon state finals with her fifth-place showing in the Southern Cal Championships.

Cameron Shinn placed eighth in the triple jump (13.69m) to earn a spot in Saturday’s So Cal Finals, which will also be held at Cerritos College. Evan Askar will compete in the 5000 on Saturday. He qualified in the 5000 and 10000 but decided not to run the 10K.
 

