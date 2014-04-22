SBCC Senior Holly Highfill Selected as Coca-Cola Academic Gold Scholar

Santa Barbara City College senior Holly Highfill recently was selected as a 2014 Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team Gold Scholar.

Sponsored by the Coca Cola Scholars Foundation, the program is administered by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and an independent panel of judges considers outstanding academic rigor, grade point average, academic and leadership awards, and engagement in college and community service in the selection process.

A total of 150 scholars at the gold, silver and bronze levels were selected from an applicant pool of 1,700 students and nearly $200,000 in scholarships are awarded annually.

As a Gold Scholar, Highfill placed in the top 50 and will receive a $1,500 scholarship upon transfer to a four-year university and special commemoratory medallion.

An eighth-generation Santa Barbaran, Highfill has a long-term association with SBCC. She was a dual enrollment student while in high school and has been actively involved in campus life as a full-time student. She has served as president of the SBCC Honors Program, vice president of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and as assistant to the director of the Political Science Sacramento Internship program in which 30 students shadow state and local leaders at the state Capitol.

Highfill will graduate as an English major from SBCC in May and plans to attend UCLA in the fall.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.