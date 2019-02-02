SBCC Serves Its Way to a Five-Set Win at Miramar

College Volleyball

Scott Sanborn and Blake Lockhart came through with long serving runs to spark a SBCC comeback in the fifth set, and the Vaqueros beat host San Diego Miramar, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 26-28, 15-9.

“We were down 7-2 in the fifth set and we outscored them 13-2, thanks to huge serving runs by Scotty and Blake,” said coach Jon Newton. “That was a great comeback win on the road.”

Calvin Sanborn, a 6-4 freshman left-hander from Santa Cruz, led Santa Barbara (1-1) with 23 kills. Lockhart added 15 kills with just one error for a .636 hitting percentage. Trenth Lingruen also had 15 kills, five digs and hit .357.

The Vaqueros hit .358 as a team in the 2-hour, 12-minute marathon.

Aaron Letvin, a 6-4 setter from Menlo Park, dished out 45 assists and dug five balls.

The Vaqueros will host Fullerton on Wednesday at 6 p.m.