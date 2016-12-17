SBCC Shoots Well But Can’t Find Recipe for Victory

College Basketball

SBCC made more field goals and 3-pointers and grabbed more rebounds on Saturday evening but Rio Hondo was plus-13 on free throws in a 76-67 men’s basketball victory on the final day of the L.A. Southwest Intensity Classic.

Ben Clay topped the Vaqueros (2-11) with 21 points and nine rebounds, including six offensive. Chris Givens, a freshman left-handed guard, added a season-high 17 points on 5-12 shooting from the 3-point line.

Justin Ayala led five players in double figures for the Roadrunners (8-8) with 15 points.

Rio Hondo shot 53.8 percent in the opening half and took a 35-28 lead.

Clay, a 6-5 freshman from Santa Barbara High, was 9-of-20 from the field and 2-5 on 3-pointers. Drayten Howell added nine points, seven assists and four rebounds for the Vaqueros, who made 10-29 from long range. Rio Hondo was 8-18 on 3-pointers.

Robert Livingston grabbed 15 rebounds for the second straight day, helping the Vaqueros to a 44-34 advantage on the boards.

The big difference came at the free-throw line as the Vaqueros commited 19 fouls and the Roadrunners made 18-27 from the charity stripe. SBCC was 5-10 for the game. Rio Hondo hit 16-24 foul shots in the second half compared to 4-6 for the Vaqueros.

Santa Barbara will host Long Beach City on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The nonconference game will be played at Westmont College’s Murchison Gym at 2 p.m. because the Vaqueros are getting new bleachers in the Sports Pavilion.