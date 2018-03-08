SBCC Shuts Out Oxnard in First Confrence Win

Softball

Isabella Gregson pitched a complete game shutout over Oxnard for SBCC's first win in conference play. Gregson held Oxnard to just four hits over the course of the game, while striking out four.

Gregson held the Condors off the bases through the first three innings, until the bottom of the fourth inning. Oxnard’s Murillo, Carrillo, and Bolo all hit singles to load the bases. Gregson was able to shut down the threat by striking out two in a row to end the inning.

The Vaqueros had runner on early in the contest, but could not bring a run across until the fifth. Chloe Wells and Emily Bland started the rally with back to back singles. A walk from Madison Foster loaded the bases for Sloane Greely, who knocked in the Vaqueros first run of the game. Isabella Gregson helped her own cause with a fielder's choice RBI before Oxnard retired the final out of the inning.

In the top of the sixth, the Vaqueros were able to get two insurance runs with singles from Kayla Sanchez, Brandi Almaraz, and Chloe Wells, who was 2 for 4 on the day. Emily Bland, who was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, scored Sanchez and Almaraz on a single.

Gregson retired the next 10 batters while only walking one, to clench the win for the Vaqueros.

The Vaqueros next contest is Saturday at Riverside college. First pitched scheduled for 1:00 pm.