Girls Soccer

SBCC Shuts Out Victor Valley in Victorville

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | October 7, 2016 | 11:23 p.m.

SBCC traveled a long way on Friday to earn a 2-0 women’s soccer victory over Victor Valley. The Vaqueros (6-3) made the 3-hour van ride to Victorville to record their second straight win. 

Kaitlyn Saperstein notched her first goal of the year on a 30-yard free kick in the 20th minute and the Vaqueros led 1-0 at halftime. In the 72nd minute, Blayne Shoffit broke free up the right side, beat two defenders and delivered a cross to Katherine Sheehy, who drove a sharp header into the net for her fourth goal. 

The Vaqueros were without the services of starting goalie Alex Camarillo and midfielder Chloe Montano, who missed the game with injuries. 

Freshman Matalyn Perry made her second straight start in goal and recorded three saves to earn her first victory. SBCC outshot the Rams (5-3-2) by a 12-3 count, including 5-2 in shots on goal.

“We played very well, kept the ball well and competed for 90 minutes,” said coach John Sisterson. “Everyone played hard and worked together. I really liked our midfielders today – Saperstein, Alexa Benitez, Andrea Archila Calderon and Abi (Abigail Guillen). They all had solid performances.” 

There are three divisions in WSC women’s soccer this year – West, East and Central. The Vaqueros will play 10 conference games in the six-team WSC West, starting on Tuesday when they host Hancock at 2 p.m.

