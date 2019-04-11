SBCC Softball Continues Hot Hitting in 11-7 Win Over Moorpark

Softball

Emily LoneTree hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs on Thursday, leading SBCC to an 11-7 softball win over Moorpark at Pershing Park.

Center fielder Janet Salas was 2-4 with two RBIs for the Vaqueros, who improved to 10-21 and 6-7. They snapped Moorpark’s four-game win streak and knocked the Raiders (19-12, 9-4) from second to third place in the WSC North.

Bakersfield leads the conference race at 13-0, followed by Ventura (10-3), Moorpark (9-4) and Oxnard (7-6). The Vaqueros are tied for fifth with Santa Monica.

The Vaquero bats have been sizzling in the last six games with 75 runs on 66 hits. They’ve scored 13, 17 and 11 in the last three games.

“We’ve found good places to put people in the lineup and it’s definitely helped our confidence,” said coach Justine Bosio. “Whenever you feel confident in the box for a few games, it becomes contagious.”

Santa Barbara’s first four hitters – Samantha Yanes, LoneTree, Hannah Weaver and Salas – all had two hits and combined to go 8-14 (.571) with five RBIs, six runs and six walks.

Paige Powell (7-18), a freshman left-hander from San Marcos High, tossed all seven innings, allowing 7 runs but only one was earned due to six Vaquero errors. She gave up 11 hits and walked three.