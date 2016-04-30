SBCC Softball Draws Grossmont in Regional Playoffs

Softball

SBCC was seeded No. 9 for the Southern Regional softball playoffs and will travel to No. 8 Grossmont for a best-of-three series next weekend in El Cajon. Game 1 is Saturday at 2 p.m., Game 2 will be Sunday at noon and Game 3 will follow, if necessary.

The Vaqueros (28-11) were the highest seeded team from the WSC Gold Division, despite finishing third. Gold champion Moorpark was seeded 11th and runner-up Ventura was 15th. The Pirates will host No. 18 Rio Hondo in a play-in game on Tuesday.

This is the first playoff appearance since 2012 for the Vaqueros, who are 11th in the state with 288 runs (7.4 per game). Santa Barbara has scored 10 or more runs in 14 games this year.

Grossmont (28-12-1) was the runner-up in the Pacific Coast Conference to defending state champion Palomar. The Griffins are No. 17 in the state in batting at .335 and the Vaqueros are close behind at .327.