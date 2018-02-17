SBCC Softball Finishes 3-1 at San Jacinto Tournament

Softball

Madison Foster had two doubles and three RBIs on Saturday and Isabella Gregson tossed a four-hitter as SBCC cruised past Grossmont 16-1 in a five-inning softball game at the Mt. San Jacinto President’s Day Tournament in Menifee.

Wendell was 2-3 with two RBIs and Janet Salas went 2-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Vaqueros (7-6), who led 7-0 after one inning and 12-0 after three. Gregson gave up one run on four hits and struck out four.

The Vaqueros dropped the second game to East L.A. 2-1 as Majisty Shomo held them to four hits. Brandi Almaraz tied it 1-1 with an RBI double in the second. The Huskies took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on a single by Dominique De Alba, a sac bunt, another single and an error.

The Vaqueros went 3-1 in the two-day tourney.

“These four games were great games,” said coach Justine Bosio. “I am proud of our team effort from all our players this weekend. We talked about gaining positive momentum going into the start of conference next week and I feel like we did a lot of great things to do just that.”

The Vaqueros will host L.A. Mission on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., then open their 16-game WSC North schedule at Bakersfield on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

