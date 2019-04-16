SBCC Softball Loses to Santa Monica

Softball

SBCC’s red-hot bats went silent for the second straight game on Tuesday and Santa Monica registered a 7-2 WSC softball win at Pershing Park.

Taylor Scott pitched a four-hitter and only allowed one earned run for the Corsairs (15-10, 8-7). Paige Powell tossed her 18th complete game for the Vaqueros (10-23, 6-9) on Sophomore Day. She gave up seven runs (three earned) on nine hits.

Sophomores Samantha Yanes, Janet Salas and Kaelyn Whitten played their last home game for SBCC.

The Vaqueros were averaging 12.5 runs a game during a recent six-game stretch. Then, they managed just six hits in a 3-2 loss at Cuesta last Friday and four hits on Tuesday.

Santa Monica got on the board after two batters with Scott doubling down the left-field line and Emma Soto driving an RBI single up the middle. Erika Soto added an run-scoring single for a 2-0 lead.

The visitors added three more in the third with Emma Soto scoring on an error on a rundown between third and home and Chica Sanchez delivering a two-run single.

The Vaqueros didn’t get their first hit until the fifth inning. Kayana Diaz walked and Shelby Featherston drilled an RBI double down the left-field line, then was cut down when first baseman Nikki Valdez cut off the throw to the plate and fired to third for the first out.

SBCC got its other run in the seventh when Diaz singled, went to second on a walk to Featherston and scored when the pitcher made an errant throw to first on Carson Dunckley’s sacrifice bunt.

