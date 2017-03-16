Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:53 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

SBCC Softball Outlasts Cuesta, 13-10

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 16, 2017 | 7:10 p.m.

SBCC erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning on Thursday and went on to beat Cuesta 13-10 in a WSC North softball slugfest in San Luis Obispo.

The teams combined for 24 hits and 14 walks in a nearly 3-hour contest.

Catcher Michaela Peters was 2-3 with two RBIs for the Vaqueros (10-8, 5-4) and center fielder Sydney Townes was 2-5 with two RBIs. Seven Vaqueros had at least one hit and eight drove in runs.

Calista Wendell (4-1) got the pitching win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Rebecca Pullen started in the circle for the Vaqueros, giving up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Pullen returned in the seventh and earned her first save after Cuesta got runners on first and third with one out.

Maggie Jackson, Alyssa Richter and Madison McNamee also had two hits for the Vaqueros. Madi Zelenski went 2-3 with two RBIs for the Cougars (10-7, 5-4), who left 12 runners on base.

Cuesta scored four in the first and the Vaqueros answered with a 4-spot in the third. After the home team went ahead 7-4,

SBCC send 12 batters to the plate in the fifth, scoring seven runs on four hits, three walks and an error. Richter had an RBI double and Townes delivered a two-run single to make it 11-7.

The Vaqueros will complete their nine-game road trip on Tuesday with a WSC doubleheader at Bakersfield at 1 and 3 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to n[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 