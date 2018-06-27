SBCC Softball Pounds Pasadena, 11-1

Softball

Maggie Jo Jackson went 2-3 with three RBIs on Saturday, leading SBCC to an 11-1 softball win at Pasadena. The nonconference game was shortened to five innings by the eight-run rule.

The first seven Vaqueros reached base to open the game on five hits, a walk and an error. Third baseman Christal Vierra delivered a bases-loaded double that scored the first two in a five-run first inning. Vierra scored three runs as did catcher Monica Salas, who went 2-4 with two RBIs. Madison McNamee was 2-2 with an RBI and improved her pitching record to 2-0, tossing two-hit ball over three innings.

SBCC (3-0) has outscored its first three opponents 27-6.

“We really worked on batting fundamentals in practice this week and we were focused right from the start,” said coach Paula Congleton. “We played solid defense and our pitchers didn’t allow an earned run or a walk.”

Salas had an RBI single and McNamee added a run-scoring double in the second to make it 7-0. Jackson delivered a two-out, two-run single in the fourth to score Vierra and Salas.

Leadoff hitter Alyssa Rae-Jewell was 2-4 for the Vaqueros, who outhit the Lancers 12-3. A trio of Pasadena pitchers gave up 11 runs (7 earned) on 12 hits with five walks.