Softball

SBCC Softball Splits Doubleheader With Ventura

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | April 11, 2017 | 9:58 p.m.

SBCC looked sharp in a 5-3 first-game win over second-place Ventura on Tuesday but couldn’t sustain that momentum in an 8-3 loss in Game 2 of a WSC North softball doubleheader at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros (18-14, 11-8) scored four runs in the third inning of the first game to take a 5-0 lead. They had three hits in the inning and benefitted from three Cougar errors. Monica Salas and Jasmine Manson had RBI singles in the third.

Sydney Townes went 2-3 in the opener and the Vaqueros won despite being outhit 8-4. The Pirates (21-10, 12-4) committed five errors leading to four unearned runs.

Calista Wendell (7-4) went the distance for the victory, giving up three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

“We did some good things In the first game but we still had some mental errors,” said Vaquero coach Paula Congleton. “Calista had a nice game on the mound. We were hitting the ball hard and we forced some errors. We were able to move some runners around and we did what we needed to do.

“Then we come out in the second game against the same pitcher, so our hitters have seen that kid 3 or 4 times. And yet, we’re unable to produce. It’s frustrating for the coaching staff and our players.”

The Vaqueros jumped ahead 1-0 in the second game when Hope Ballard and Madison McNamee singled and Salas reached on an error to load the bases with one out. Alyssa Richter delivered an RBI single to right but Anissa Padilla (12-9) got out of the jam on a forceout at home and a groundout to second.

Ventura tied it 1-1 when Brittany Perez hit her 10th homer to lead off the fourth. The visitors took a 3-1 lead an inning later when Justine De La Rosa stoked a two-run homer to left. The Pirates broke it open in the sixth, scoring five runs on four hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch to stretch the lead to 8-1.

Ballard and McNamee went 2-4 in the nightcap. Maggie Jackson had an RBI single in the sixth and Connie Towne had an RBI groundout. Ventura outhit the Vaqueros 13-9 in the second game.

“We’ve been consistently inconsistent this year,” Congleton stated. “After winning the first game, we should be going into the second game with confidence and just crush their spirit. Then we get one run and one missed pitch and we fall behind 3-1. Instead of fighting back, we fall down and then we get quiet in the dugout. We lacked the fight we needed to come back.”

The Vaqueros conclude their seven-game homestand on Thursday against first-place Hancock (22-11, 14-3), starting at noon.

