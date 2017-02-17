SBCC Softball Splits Pair in San Diego

Softball

It was a roller-coaster day for SBCC on Friday as the Vaqueros blasted San Diego City 20-2 in five innings, then suffered their first loss of the softball season – a 2-0 decision to Imperial Valley. Both games were played at San Diego City College.

Sloane Greeley, a freshman left fielder from New York City, was 3-4 with six RBIs and four runs in the first game. Monica Salas went 3-4 with a single, double and triple. Alyssa Richter continued her hot hitting, going 2-3 with three RBIs and three runs. Richter has two hits in each of her first four games and leads the team in batting at .571.

Hope Ballard went 2-4 with two RBIs for the Vaqueros (3-1), who rapped out 17 hits, including four doubles and two triples.

Calista Wendell and Rebecca Pullen combined on a five-hitter. Wendell (1-0) went the first three innings, giving up one run on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

In the second game, Sinclaire Mays tossed a five-hit shutout for Imperial Valley (9-2). The Arabs were held to two runs on four singles by Pullen (3 innings) and Wendell tossed no-hit ball for the last three innings. Imperial Valley scored single runs in the second and third frames.

Saturday’s game at defending state champion Santiago Canyon has been postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at Santiago Canyon in Orange at 3 p.m.

