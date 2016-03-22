SBCC Softball Splits With Cuesta in First-Place Showdown

Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 22, 2016 | 4:30 p.m.

 SBCC scored in every inning to take the five-inning opener from Cuesta, 8-0, on Tuesday, then the bats went silent in a 3-1 loss in the second game of a softball doubleheader showdown for first place in the WSC Gold Division.

 Leadoff hitter Sydney Townes went 3-3 with two RBIs in the first game and Alyssa-Rae Jewell was 2-2 and scored twice.

 The Vaqueros (20-7, 4-2) scored single runs in the first three frames, then broke it open with four runs in the fourth on one hit and five errors. Only one of the eight runs was earned for the Vaqueros, who won their eighth straight and 13th in the last 15 games.

 Madison McNamee (11-3) tossed a three-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks. The Vaqueros ended it in the fifth on the eight-run rule. Lyndsi King was hit by a pitch and Alexa Sorensen singled to right. After a groundout moved up the runners, Jewell reached on a bunt to the third baseman. King scored on a passed ball to cap the 8-0 triumph, which was SBCC’s third straight shutout.

 The second game was a different story as the Vaqueros managed just four hits off Cuesta’s Demi Danell (12-2). She lowered her WSC-leading ERA to 1.47.

Sabina Ybarra hit a two-run homer in the first off Rebecca Pullen and the Vaqueros got their only run in the first when Jewell scored an unearned run on a passed ball. SBCC had six runners reach base in the last six innings and none got to third.

 “It’s a little frustrating because the same kid who pitched the first game was on the mound for the second game yet she baffled us in Game 2,” said coach Paula Congleton. “It’s like we don’t understand the concept of playing a doubleheader. We take a half-hour break and we come back and we’re a completely different team.

 “We didn’t do anything with our bats. It’s frustrating when we have the steamroller going and everything positive going and then we can’t score runs in the second game.”

