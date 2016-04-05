Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

SBCC Softball Stays in Second After Split with Moorpark

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 5, 2016 | 5:05 p.m.

SBCC rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth to win the opener 4-3 on Tuesday, then dropped a 5-1 decision to Moorpark in a WSC Gold softball doubleheader at Pershing Park.

Moorpark (18-6, 8-2) remained a half-game ahead of the Vaqueros (24-8, 8-3) in the race for the conference title.

The Raiders broke up a pitcher’s duel between SBCC’s Madison McNamee and Moorpark’s Caitlin Vinyard with three runs in the fifth inning of the opener. McKenna Dungca drove in the first run with a single and Lacee Smollen delivered a two-run double to left for a 3-0 lead.

The Vaqueros struck back in the bottom of the fifth with four hits and two walks in the first seven batters. Maggie Jo Jackson drilled a two-run double to right-center and Sydney Townes followed with a RBI double to right.

McNamee provided the game-winner with a sacrifice fly to left that scored Alyssa-Rae Jewell and made it 4-3.

McNamee (14-4) pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits. She retired the last seven in order, ending the game with a comebacker to the mound by Julianne Rodriguez.

Lyndsi King opened the Vaquero fifth with a single and Hope Ballard walked. Jackson’s double brought them both home and cut the deficit to 3-2. Townes RBI double tied it at 3 and she was later thrown out at the plate by shortstop Jazmin Macias.

King went 3-3 in the second game and was 4-5 in the doubleheader.

“The first game, I was coming back from an injury,” said King, a freshman first baseman from Baldwin Park. “When they scored three, all I was thinking about was hitting the ball hard so we can get back on top where we’re supposed to be.”

McNamee pitched another complete game in the nightcap, allowing five runs (two earned) on 10 hits with four strikeouts and three walks. The Vaqueros got seven hits in the second game off Vinyard (6 hits) and Miranda Faulkner, who relieved in the fifth and got her first save.

 “We knew it would probably be a one-run game in the opener,” said SBCC coach Paula Congleton. “Maddie did a good job of keeping their hitters off-balance and their pitcher was doing the same thing to us. We woke up in the fifth and strung some hits together.”

Moorpark scored four runs in the second inning of the second game and three were unearned. Rodriguez had a two-RBI single and Smollen drove in the fourth run with a sacrifice fly. The Vaqueros got their run in the fourth when Delainy Ogan doubled to left and scored on a double by King.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 