SBCC Softball Sweeps Santa Monica in Doubleheader

Softball

Alyssa Richter went 3-4 with a two-run homer and five RBIs in Game 2 on Tuesday, leading SBCC to an 11-0, five-inning softball win for a doubleheader sweep at Santa Monica. The Vaqueros were leading 9-0 in the opener when the Corsairs had to forfeit due to a lack of players in the bottom of the third. The game goes down as a 7-0 forfeit win.

The Vaqueros won their last four games to finish the season 22-16 overall and 15-9 in the WSC North, good for fifth place in the nine-team circuit.

Richter also had a two-run homer in the first inning of the opener but that was wiped out when the Corsairs (3-21, 3-21) had to forfeit.

The Vaqueros scored five runs in the first inning of the second game, capped by Richter’s two-run single. Sydney Townes hit her first homer of 2017 in the third. Richter blasted her team-leading ninth homer, a two-run shot to center in the fourth, to boost the lead to 8-0. The freshman from Brighton, Colo., also finished as the RBI leader with 43. Maggie Jackson and Connie Towne followed with doubles for another run.

Rebecca Pullen (7-6) tossed a three-hit shutout and struck out five.

Madison McNamee was 2-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Monica Salas went 2-3. McNamee led the Vaqueros in hitting this year, batting .463 for the season. She was No. 5 in WSC North games at .469.