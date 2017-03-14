Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:40 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Softball

SBCC Softball Swept by Hancock in Doubleheader

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | March 14, 2017 | 9:02 p.m.

Bailey Killough tossed a 3-hitter in the first game and a 5-hitter in the second on Tuesday, leading Hancock to a 5-0 and 10-2 softball sweep of visiting SBCC. The second game was called after five innings by the eight-run rule.

Killough (9-1) struck out five and walked two in the opener. Maggie Jackson singled in the first, Sydney Townes singled in the fifth and Connie Towne doubled in the seventh for the Vaqueros (9-8, 4-4). Emily Gantt homered for first-place Hancock 13-4, 7-1) and the Bulldogs stole five bases.

Jackson was 2-3 in the second game.

Three SBCC pitchers gave up seven hits in the first game and walked seven with a hit batter. The Vaqueros walked five and hit four in the nightcap.

Townes staked the Vaqueros to a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the second inning of Game 2. The Bulldogs responded with 10 in the third on five hits, four walks and one hit batter.

SBCC continues its nine-game road trip on Thursday at Cuesta with the first pitch at 2:30 p.m.

