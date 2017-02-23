SBCC Softball Takes Two From Oxnard

Softball

SBCC continued its road show on Thursday with a WSC North softball sweep at Oxnard, winning 6-2 and 4-2.

The Vaqueros (6-1, 2-0) are playing 18 of their first 21 games on the road. Oxnard fell to 0-6 and 0-2.

Santa Barbara, ranked 10th in Southern Cal, took a 5-0 lead after four innings of the conference opener. The contest was originally scheduled as a single game at SBCC but was moved to Oxnard and changed to a doubleheader due to wet field conditions at Pershing Park.

Shortstop Alyssa Richter went 2-3 with a three-run double in the fourth. Monica Salas doubled in the third inning.

Calista Wendell (3-0) got the pitching win, allowing two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.

The Vaqueros scored 10 runs on nine hits in the two games and won the opener despite seven errors.

“It was really windy and that held some balls in today,” noted Vaquero coach Paula Congleton. “We struggled a little with our fielding, making a couple of miscues in the outfield and another at the plate.

“These weren’t our sharpest games but we’re 2-0 in conference and that’s what matters.”

The Vaqueros have outscored their first seven opponents 55-9.

Rebecca Pullen (1-1) got the win in Game 2, holding the Condors to two runs on five singles. The Vaqueros took a 2-1 lead in the second on a sacrifice fly by Michaela Peters and a fielder’s choice by Sloane Greeley that scored Hope Ballard. Sydney Townes’ RBI single in the fourth made it 3-1.

Richter’s six-game hitting streak came to a halt when she went 0-4 in the second game. She leads the Vaqueros with a .500 batting average (12-for-24).

SBCC will play two games on Saturday at Orange Coast College, taking on No. 8 El Camino at noon and the host Pirates at 3 p.m.

