SBCC Softball Team Will Not Compete in 2015 Season

Santa Barbara City College has announced that the Vaqueros softball team will not participate in competition during the 2015 season.

The decision was reached after the determination that there were not the necessary 12 to 15 players on the roster to handle the rigors of a 40-game season.

All team training and practice sessions will continue this spring under the supervision of Coach Paula Congleton with plans for a return to competition in the 2016 season.

The Vaqueros softball team went 22-16 in 2014 and finished second in the WSC Gold Division with a 13-5 record. Twelve of the 15 players on that team were sophomores who received their AA degrees.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.