SBCC Softball Wins at Moorpark

Softball

SBCC jumped on Moorpark for three runs in the first inning and went to defeat the Raiders 5-3 in a Western State Conference softball game on Monday in Moorpark.

Janet Salas drew a bases-loaded walk and Sloane Greeley and Kayla Sanchez each drove in runs in the first inning for SBCC.

Calista Wendell started in the circle for the Vaqueros and kept the Raiders scoreless until the bottom of fifth inning. Moorpark got a run, but SBCC answered with two runs in the sixth. Madison Foster scored from third on a throwing error by the catcher and Emily Bland came home on another throwing error to make it 5-3.

Moorpark scored in the bottom of the sixth, but Wendell shut the Raiders down to finish the game.

“It was good to see the field again today,” SBCC coach Justine Bosio said. “With the rain we have been getting, it has been close to two weeks since we have stepped on the field. To be able to play again, and come away with a win felt good.”

The Vaqueros are scheduled to play at Ventura on Thursday at 2:30 pm.