Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

SBCC Softball Wins Playoff Series Opener, 5-0

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | May 8, 2016 | 4:24 a.m.

Madison McNamee threw a two-hit shutout on Saturday as SBCC opened the Southern Cal Regional softball playoffs with a 5-0 victory at Grossmont.

The freshman from Cabrillo High retired the first 11 batters and faced just two over the minimum. McNamee (17-6) struck out three and didn’t walk a batter. Rachel Everett broke up the no-hitter with a two-out double in the fourth.

“She pitched a great game and her pitch count was really low, which means we can use her again tomorrow (Sunday),” said coach Paula Congleton. “She only threw 20 pitches in the first three innings and 64 for the game.”

Monica Salas went 2-3 and Alyssa-Rae Jewell was 2-4 and scored two runs for the ninth-seeded Vaqueros (29-11). No. 8 Grossmont fell to 26-13-1.

Santa Barbara took a 3-0 lead in the third, scoring three unearned runs on two hits and three errors. The Vaqueros added two in the fifth when Lauren Ballard was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded. Pinch-hitter Connie Towne followed with an RBI single that scored Maggie Jo Jackson.

 “We were excited and focused,” Congleton added. “We played well on defense with Delainy Ogan making a couple of nice plays at shortstop.”

 The Vaqueros will try to wrap up the best-of-3 series by taking Game 2 on Sunday at noon. SBCC will be the designated home team. If Grossmont wins, a third game will follow at 2 p.m

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 