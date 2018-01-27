SBCC Softball Wins Season Opener in Justine Bosio’s Coaching Debut

Softball

Sloane Greeley and Jasmine Manson each had two hits, and the Santa Barbara City College softball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and defeated San Diego CC, 8-0, in Justine Bosio's debut as the Vaqueros' softball coach on Friday at Pershing Park.

Emily Bland scored the first run of the season on a bases-loaded passed ball. Samantha Yanes drove in Brandi Alamarez and Kayla Sanchez brought in Greeley.

That was enough for starting pitcher Isabella Gregson. She allowed three hits in the five-inning shutout.

“It felt good finally step on the field with my team,” said Gregson, a sophomore from Bishop Diego. “All the hard work we have put in paid off in this game, and I hope we continue to step on the field this way throughout the season.”

Bosio liked what she saw from her team in the season opener.

“It was great to watch the girls tonight," she said. "We came out with a plan and were able to execute it. Anytime you can shut a team out, it’s a great day.”

SBCC plays a nonconference game Saturday at Cuesta.