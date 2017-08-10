SBCC Softball’s Sydney Townes Accepts Offer From New Mexico

SBCC’s Sydney Townes will continue her softball career at the University of New Mexico after accepting a scholarship with the Lobos on Wednesday.

The sophomore center fielder from Cabrillo High in Lompoc joins teammate Monica Salas, who signed with UNM last month.

Paula Congleton, SBCC’s softball coach for the last 19 years, is the new head coach at New Mexico, where she was a three-time All-American.

"I am looking forward to a new experience and a new team and am excited that I will be able to continue my career,” said Townes. “It is going to be a challenge to play on the Division I level. The players are all really talented. I am going to have to work harder to earn a spot and keep growing as a player."

Townes hit leadoff for the Vaqueros the last two years. She was a first-team All-WSC choice in her freshman year when she batted .435 and had an OPS of 1.063 (on-base plus slugging percentage). In 2017, she was a a second-team WSC choice, hitting .374 with nine doubles and 14 steals in 15 attempts.

She batted .407 for her career with just 25 strikeouts in 270 at-bats.

