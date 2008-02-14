SBCC Spikers Prepare for Success

Melody Parker returns as head coach and has her squad focused and determined.

With nine playoff appearances in 11 seasons, SBCC men’s volleyball coach Melody Parker knows the formula for winning.

"The key to success is preparation," said Parker, who returned to her post this year after a two-year sabbatical. "Preparing through hard work ethic to be their best when their best is needed. Our goal is to reach the playoffs. We will be successful if we know at the end of the season that we played to the best of our ability."

Five starters return from last year’s squad, which won only two of 17 matches.

"Setter Mike Tamalii will be our quarterback," Parker said. "He takes his role seriously and works very hard to deliver what the hitters like. Eddie Aronchick (6-foot-7 middle from San Marcos High) is a great blocker and quick hitter. He puts up a brick-wall block. Sam Hochwald is a dynamic quick hitter and liberos Mana Guerreiro and Steve Castenada (from Dos Pueblos High) are our passing and defensive specialists. We are counting on them to deliver a perfect pass to run our fast offense."

Topping the list of newcomers is 6-4 opposite David Verderwerff, whom Parker calls "a very strong and powerful hitter and an intimidating blocker." The other starters are 6-2 Tyson Rietz and 6-2 Bryce Winsor.

Vanderwerff, who played at Poway High near San Diego, had 17 kills in a season-opening home sweep over San Diego City College on Feb. 6. Aronchick notched 13 blocks in the 30-28, 30-19, 30-23 triumph.

Other local products on the squad are Aaron Barrett from San Marcos High, Dino Garcia and Ross Gill from Carpinteria High, and Tyler Hansen from Santa Barbara High.

The Vaqueros (1-1) play their next three matches on the road before returning home to take on Grossmont (Feb. 22) and Golden West (Feb. 27). Both matches start at 6 p.m.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.