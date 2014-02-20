SBCC’s STEM Transfer Program Sponsoring Free ‘Science Discovery Day’ for Families

Santa Barbara City College’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Transfer Program will sponsor Science Discovery Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 15 on SBCC’s East Campus, 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

The entire family is invited to this free event, which will feature interactive displays showing the wonders of the world, including live sea and land critters; video game and programming demonstrations; fun, interactive chemistry experiments; biotechnology and glowing bacteria, hands-on earthquake demonstrations; and solar telescopes.

Sponsored through a Title V Department of Education grant, Science Discovery Day is coordinated by SBCC STEM Transfer students who are science majors planning to transfer to four-year universities. In addition to the displays, the community is invited to the student poster session and colloquium, which also will be held during the afternoon.

Upon arrival, visitors are asked to stop at the welcome booth in front of the SBCC Bookstore for a map with the times and locations of all activities. Free parking is available on SBCC’s East Campus upper lots.

For more information, call 805.730.4319.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.